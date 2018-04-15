Why TZ public institutions fare badly in info dissemination

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. E-government Agency chief executive officer Jabir Bakari is unhappy with public institutions’ poor information dissemination.

He would the public to get information promptly.

Wonders Dr Bakari: “You have a website, Twitter and Facebook, yet something happens to you [public institutions] and we learn of it through another source. Why?”

He terms the malpractice “illogical and problematic”.

Opening up data by the public institutions for public consumption and scrutiny has been proved to play a vital role in making these institutions more inclusive, accountable and transparent.

While governments in some countries provide information about government spending and other important data in formats that can easily be processed by computers, the situation is different for Tanzanian institutions.

As such institutions are inward-looking their websites and other digital platforms are like social media accounts, little helpful to citizens in giving crucial information that would help them make informed decisions.

E-governance is the use of information and communication technologies to improve the activities of public sector organizations to improve the services offered to the public. It was introduced in the country about five years ago as a means to acquire efficiency, accountability and transparency in governance.

In showing how committed it was to the initiative, the government introduced multiple e-government initiatives intended to support poverty reduction and sustain good governance.

This is partly demonstrated by recent technological implementations and government strategy documents.

The purpose is to hasten the development process as shown by the country’s ICT policy where e-government was introduced as a major driving force to enhance sustainable socioeconomic development and accelerate poverty reduction.

But unless public organisations change their attitude towards the dissemination of the information on crucial issues, it is unlikely that the goal will be met.

The tendency of being inward-looking has contributed to unsatisfactory rankings for the country in UN e-government surveys since it was first conducted in 2003.

Tracking reports of surveys from that year to 2016 -- the only e-government data source available at least for the Tanzania’s e-government statistics -- the country has never made it in the top 10 list of the African countries.

The latest UN E-government survey is that of last year where Tanzania scored 130 above Rwanda (138) and Burundi (173) and below Kenya (119) and Uganda (128).

Visionary thinking

Stebbins Tugara is a director of business development at IctPack Solutions Ltd, a turnkey software solutions provider based in Dar es Salaam.

Tugara calls the establishment of the e-government initiative a “typical visionary thinking,” and which “deserves applause”.

He identifies that successful e-governance has far-reaching efficiencies from the delivery of quality education and health services to affordable financial services and combating crime and secure borders.

The realisation of these opportunities, however, will only be possible once the ICT is integrated within the strategic planning of the various ministries and their respective institutions, the willingness to open up and attitude change towards the initiative.

“Take a simple example, each government body normally has a corporate strategic plan, on CSP in short, that spans three to five years. This is usually a key document that plots key areas of focus with clear goals and objectives and how to achieve them. If you examine most of these CSPs you will be surprised to find out that the word/topic ‘ICT’ is never even mentioned,” notes Tugara.

Dr Bakari calls such problems among the institutions as “cultural”, but should be dealt with for the initiative to fare well.

Changing one’s culture

On the opening up of data by the public institutions, Dr Bakari says as agencies’ key role is to supervise the use of ICTs across various governmental organisations.

This, he says, means they strive to make sure that the infrastructure that would enable these institutions to share the information to public are in place and functioning.

But the issue of the availability of information on these platforms on, say, public spending, Dr Bakari says, depends on the nature of the institution itself on which kind of information and on what time they choose to make public.

“This isn’t part of our duty but helping in using the technologies in making information public.”

He points out that, nevertheless, the institutions are regularly encouraged to “open up their data” as if they don’t then the whole idea of e-government and its target will be worthless.

“It’s about changing one’s culture to make real changes take their pace,” says Dr Bakari.

Digital divide poses a challenge

Although the country is ranked fourth among 49 African countries when comparing the cheapest 1GB of prepaid mobile data, yet the internet penetration rate is low: at 30 per cent.

An ICT survey conducted last year by Research ICT Africa found that 43 per cent of the population did not own mobile phones.

The study dubbed ‘Beyond Access Survey’ was undertaken in partnership with the University of Dodoma last year.

It also identified the cost of smartphone devices -- internet-enabled phones -- to be a major inhibiting factor on internet to take up.

This implies that advances in e-government will be realised only if maximum attention will be paid to bridge the current digital divide which leaves hundreds of citizens without the internet connection.

Dr Bakari concurs that the fact that most Tanzanians live in rural areas and that they do not access internet poses a challenge to the whole concept of e–governance.

“Digital divide poses a huge challenge as far as e-governance is concerned. This forced us to come up with a special focus intended to expand our services by integrating them with internet-disabled phones so that e-government services can benefit a big group of people.”

Digital civic engagement

With the growing access to social media, an increasing number of countries now proactively use networking opportunities to engage with people towards participatory decision-making.

Dr Bakari says in most of training sessions for various public employees they remind them on the importance of using data, online consultations and multiple ICT-related channels to engage with the citizens.

“The use of the e-governance can be fast-tracked, depending on the nature and preparedness of the respective institutions and how they engage the citizens through their respective platforms.”

No safest person in cyber world

In February 2016, the Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL) was forced to respond to, and deny, reports that its website was attacked by a group of international hackers known as ‘Anonymous’ and that data was stolen.

Softpedia, an ICT website, reported that the hackers had accessed and dumped on the web particulars of thousands of TTCL employees, including real names, email addresses, telephone numbers, their departments and job titles.

The hacking incidents have recently hit the Open University of Tanzania and the Tanzania Commission for Universities.

Cyber attackers calling themselves ‘Tanzania Hackers’, attacked the two websites; giving a worrying trend on the future of the e-government.

Although these incidents pose threats to the country’s digital ecosystems, Dr Bakari says the danger would have been greater were those ecosystems weaker.

“You cannot say you’re the safest person in the world when it comes to cyber security,” he points out “but what is actually needed is to have sufficient efforts to make sure that you’re in a good position.”

Collaboration with private sector is crucial

Functional and robust e-government requires centralised access to key national databases or at least integration thereof, something that Tugara thinks isn’t the case now whereby every government body and entity controls their own databases.

“Imagine how much money, time and trouble we could have saved the citizens by enforcing and allowing information to flow from one entity and be used by another through the centralized national database?”

Developing joint efforts between the government and expertise from the private sector in designing, implementing and maintaining the e-government initiative can also go a long way to realise the initiative’s benefits, he suggests.

No magic, but logic

Dr Bakari is of the view that e-government is the future of the government’s operations in improving its services provision to the citizens.

But he warns that unless there is a prioritisation of science and mathematics subjects in schools and colleges it will take the country a great deal of efforts to realise the full potential of the initiative.

The warning makes much sense considering the available data on the subjects’ prioritisation which shows a gloomy picture when it comes to science-related subjects.

The 2014 study, for example, by the President’s Office Planning Commission on ‘National Skills Development to Facilitate Tanzania to Become a Strong and Competitive Economy by 2025’ reported that pass rates of Form IV and VI were lowest in mathematics and science subjects.

Between 24-30 per cent of the funds were channelled to science subjects, while between 76-70 per cent went into non-science (education and non-priority programmes).

“What happens in the ICTs is the logic, not magic,” he affirms.

He says having digital and systems creators in place will only be possible by transforming the education system so that it can respond to the century’s needs and that will be partly contributed by the prioritisation of science subjects.