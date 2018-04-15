Sunday, April 15, 2018

TMA cautions people over ongoing rains

 

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has cautioned citizens living in six regions, including the Isles of Zanzibar, that the prevailing rains could be disastrous.

A statement released by the agency on April 14 also warns peoples in 12 other regions that they their areas will also receive rainfall above average.

According to TMA statement, the caution has been served to Morogoro, Dar es Salaam, Coast, Tanga, Lindi and Mtwara, Unguja and Pemba.

Other 12 regions, which may receive above average rainfall are, Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Mara, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Kigoma, Tabora, Katavi, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara.

The statement says rainfall may continue until tomorrow in coastal regions.

