Zitto faults ministers for responding to CAG report

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. The Member of Parliament for Kigoma Urban Zitto Kabwe on Sunday April 15 faulted cabinet ministers following their decision to call a press conference to respond to the irregularities that were raised by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad on Wednesday last week in Dodoma

Mr Zitto was presenting is analysis of the report which has raised major issues in the government’s 2017/18 budget implementations.

The ACT Wazalendo party leader, faulted cabinet ministers, saying it was against the laws of the land for the ministers to speak to the media regarding what the CAG had raised.

“According to the Public Audit Act of 2008, article 38(1) and (2), it is the role of the accounting officers who have to respond to the issues raised by the CAG; to the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Local Authorities Accounts Committee(LAAC,’’ said Mr Zitto.

Last week, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe told journalists that contrary to what was the practice in the past, the government found it worthwhile to address key concerns that were raised by the CAG in all sectors of the government.