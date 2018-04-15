Sunday, April 15, 2018

Tanga Ports targets EACOP opportunities

 

In Summary

  • The Tanga Ports master, Mr Percival Salama made the plea over the weekend at the ports stakeholders’ meeting to mark the Tanzania Ports Authority’s (TPA) 13th anniversary.
Advertisement
By George Sembony @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga: The Tanga Ports has called upon the government to urgently implement the construction of the proposed Handeni – Kibirashi – Kondoa – Singida highway in order to open the central and Great Lakes zones.

 

The Tanga Ports master, Mr Percival Salama made the plea over the weekend at the ports stakeholders’ meeting to mark the Tanzania Ports Authority’s (TPA) 13th anniversary.

 

Mr Salama said that the highway will shorten the distance to many destinations, something that will help the port take care of more cargo meant for construction of the 1,400 kilometre long East African Crude Oil Pipeline project (EACOP).

According to him, the country was supposed to invest heavily in infrastructure so as to benefit from the EACOP.

“TPA has quickly responded to President John Magufuli’s directive to conduct a research on the possibility to dredging the port to enable bigger ships to dock at the berth, therefore serving a larger part of the region,” he said.

advertisement

In The Headlines

1  hour ago

JPM appoints new High Court Judges, Solicitor General

President John Pombe Magufuli has appointed ten new judges of the High Court of Tanzania, Deputy

3  hours ago

It’s their time to eat as bodaboda, bajaj riders cash in on flooding in Dar es Salaam’s Jangwani area

The ongoing floods in some parts of Dar es Salaam is a blessing in disguise to operators of

  • News
    Law society threatens to boycott dock briefs over members’ delayed economic crime trials  
  • News
    Sixteen houses swept away by floods in Dar  
  • News
    Floods destroy houses, farms in Mirerani  
  • News
    TMA cautions people over ongoing rains  