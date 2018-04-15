Tanga Ports targets EACOP opportunities

By George Sembony @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga: The Tanga Ports has called upon the government to urgently implement the construction of the proposed Handeni – Kibirashi – Kondoa – Singida highway in order to open the central and Great Lakes zones.

The Tanga Ports master, Mr Percival Salama made the plea over the weekend at the ports stakeholders’ meeting to mark the Tanzania Ports Authority’s (TPA) 13th anniversary.

Mr Salama said that the highway will shorten the distance to many destinations, something that will help the port take care of more cargo meant for construction of the 1,400 kilometre long East African Crude Oil Pipeline project (EACOP).

According to him, the country was supposed to invest heavily in infrastructure so as to benefit from the EACOP.