Tanzania named key path for human trafficking

By Lilian Lucas @lilylucaslilian news@tz,nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Tanzania has been named as one of the key routes in human trafficking.

The country representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mr Enna Lutengano said here at the weekend that most people involved in human trafficking were being exploited by their traffickers or others in foreign countries.

“Most of them have been victims of forced labour, sexual harassment, torture and serving jail terms in foreign countries,” he said.

According to him, the International Labour Organization (ILO) 2012 statistics show that there were 20.9 million victims of human trafficking in the world, most of them being women and children.