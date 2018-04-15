By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ongoing floods in some parts of Dar es Salaam is a blessing in disguise to operators of motorbike and tricycle taxis who are making a brisk business from the closed section of the Morogoro Road.

With the Jangwani section of the Morogoro Road in Dar es Salaam remaining closed on Sunday, April 15, 2018, due to flooding, city residents resorted to motorbikes and tricycles as the preferred mode of transport.

Some operators, who spoke to The Citizen wished the flooding could have happened on a working day, a development that would have increased their earnings.

"Being Sunday, not many people have gone out of their homes today and this is not good on our side…The flooding should have happened or at least continued to Monday and Tuesday,” said a bodaboda taxi rider, Ramadhani Juma.

By 11:00AM on Sunday, Ramadhani had already collected Sh15,000 by transporting passengers across the closed section of the road at Jangwani.

He charges between Sh1,000 and Sh2,000 for a trip of roughly 200 meters or so.

A tricycle operator, Mr Kamal Yasin said he was charging Sh500 from people per person on any one demanding his service.