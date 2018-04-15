Floods destroy houses, farms in Mirerani

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Manyara. Farms in two streets in Mirerani, Manyara region have been destroyed by floods due to heavy rains falling in the neighbouring Arumeru district in Arusha region.

Farms have been destroyed in Zaire and Msikitini streets in Mirerani, a survey by The Citizen, conducted on Sunday, April 15, 2018, has shown.

Flooding waters have started flowing into people’s houses after filling most of the farms, damaging furniture and crops.

A resident of Zaire Street, Mr Emmanuel Mrao said the government had ordered for a trench to be dug in order to direct water to the Kikuletwa River, noting however that so far, nothing has been done.

“This should be conducted as a matter of urgency….farmers, demanding compensations when such a project passes through their farms, must be warned since this is a project of public interest,” he said.

One of the floods victims, Mr Juma Mkonongo, said he has resided in the area for over 20 years, noting however that during the years, he has never seen flooding of such magnitude before.

But another resident of the same Street, Mr Ramadhani Mustafa said he remembered to have witnessed similar floods in 1978.

"During that year, all the three roads heading to Arusha from Mirerani were disconnected, forcing the government to distribute food aid to the victims using helicopters,” said Mr Mustafa.