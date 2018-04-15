By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) members have threatened to stop receiving dock briefs in criminal sessions if investigations on the economic crime-related trials facing three of its members are not finalized soon.

They have called on the police, to expeditiously investigate the shooting of its former president Tundu Lissu in Dodoma last September with the view to bring the offenders before the courts of law.

The Arusha chapter of the powerful legal body took issue with the trial of Arusha-based advocate Median Mwale which has dragged on for years before the 1,000 plus TLS members at the annual general conference which ended here on Saturday.

Advocate Mwale and his co-accused had been in and out of the remand custody and are facing money laundering charges.

Lately, the case was scheduled for hearing before the High Court on November 30th last year.

The trial judge accepted the prayer for Nolle Prosequi after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had assured the Court that the accused would not be rearrested.

However, upon being discharged by the Court on the same day, the accused persons were rearrested within the High Court premises and sent to police custody.

"To-date, almost eight years since his initial arrest, this case has not been scheduled for hearing as Mwale is still in remand prison", said TLS chair and convener of the Arusha chapter Elibariki Maeda.

The meeting later passed a resolution demanding that the trial of Mr Mwale should commence not later than 30 days from Saturday (April 14th) and that the said trial should be conducted on a continuous basis till finalization.

The TLS meeting also took issue with the cases facing its two other members - advocate Emmanuel S. Massawe and Dr Ringo Tenga.

The former was arraigned on March 14th, 2016 on charges of abuse of office and occasioning loss in economic and organized crime case to which the DPP preferred the certificate for non-granting of bail against him and his colleagues.

He has since been in remand custody and the trial against him has not commenced as of the date hereof.

Dr Tenga,a legal practitioner and until recently a senior law lecturer at the Unversity of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), was in November last year charged with offences involving money laundering along with others.

He has been in remand custody since then and no time has been set down for his trial.