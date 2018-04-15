Sunday, April 15, 2018

JPM appoints new High Court Judges, Solicitor General

 

In Summary

  • The appointed judges includes Mr Elvin Claud Mugeta, Mr Elinaza Benjamin Luvanda,  Mr Yose Joseph Mlyambina, Ms Emmaculate Kajetan Banzi, Mr Mustafa Siyani, Mr Paul Joel Ngwembe, Ms Agnes Zephania Mgeyekwa, Mr Stephen Mulimi Magoiga, Mr Thadeo Mwenempazi and Ms Butamo Kasuka Phillip, a State House statement said on Sunday, April 15, 2018.
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Pombe Magufuli has appointed ten new judges of the High Court of Tanzania, Deputy Attorney General, Solicitor General and his deputy and the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution (DDPP).

Before her appointment Ms Butamo Phillip was the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the office of the Vice President.

President Magufuli has also appointed Mr Evaristo Emmanuel Longopa to serve in the post of the Deputy Attorney General. He will be taking over from Mr Paul Joel Ngwembe who has been appointed as the Judge of High Court of Tanzania.

According to the statement, the new DDPP is Mr Edson Anthanas Makalo while the new Solicitor General is Mr Clement Mashamba and Dr Ally Possi is the Deputy Solicitor General.

