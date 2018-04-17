Eight-year old boy drowns in floods in Hanang’

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Hanang. A boy, 8, from a pastoral community at Ng'alda Village in Hanang' District, has drowned following heavy rains that caused floods.

Hanang' District Commissioner Sarah Msafiri said on Monday, April 16 that the boy died on Sunday, April 15 at around 6pm at the village.

The DC explained further that the boy was swept away by a strong current of water as he was grazing a herd of cattle.

His body was later found in a ditch.

She named the victim as Arine Stefano, who was alone while grazing the cattle.

Ms Msafiri urged residents of the village to take precautions during this season as down pours continue to wreak havoc everywhere in the country.

She said children should not be left unattended to.

For his part, Manyara Regional Police Commander Agustino Senga confirmed the occurrence of the death.

"As we speak, there are no more reports of flood-related deaths. We only know of the boy who drowned yesterday,” said the RPC.

The ongoing rains have caused floods in Msitu wa Tembo Village and Mirerani Town in Simanjiro District as some houses, farms and roads were damaged by floods.