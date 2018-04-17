Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Former finance PS dies at 65 a

 

In Summary

  •  A statement released by the head of the ministry’s communication department, Mr Benny Mwaipaja on Tuesday, April 18, indicates that Mr Khijjah died at his Jet Lumo home yesterday evening.
By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Permanent Secretary at the ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr Ramadhan Khijjah (65) has passed away.

 

He would be laid to rest tomorrow at Kisutu cemetery at around 4pm.

 

The fallen was appointed the PS by former President, Mr Jakaya Kikwete in 2008. He retired from public service in June 2013.

