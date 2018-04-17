Former finance PS dies at 65 a

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Permanent Secretary at the ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr Ramadhan Khijjah (65) has passed away.

A statement released by the head of the ministry’s communication department, Mr Benny Mwaipaja on Tuesday, April 18, indicates that Mr Khijjah died at his Jet Lumo home yesterday evening.

He would be laid to rest tomorrow at Kisutu cemetery at around 4pm.