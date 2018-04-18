Minister Kabudi criticizes Dar RC Makonda’s paternity campaign

Dodoma. The Minister of Legal and Constutinonal Affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabudi on Wednesday April 18 criticized a campaign initiated by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda on “abandoned children.”

Prof Kabudi said this in parliament when members of Parliament sat as a committee to pass the budget proposals for his docket for the 2018/19 financial year.

He said although the campaign was aimed at tackling a social problem, it was breach of family privacy and raised legal controversies.

The minister advised that in future, such campaigns should not be entertained.

This comes after the MP for Ulanga, Goodluck Mlinga(CCM) questioned the legality of the Dar RC’s campaign.

For her part, the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu said that the campaign was a good move to help women find solutions to their paternity disputes.

However, she admitted that “It lacked privacy, especially when photographs of children were being circulated on social media.”