Thursday, April 19, 2018

France confident on TZ’s economic growth

 

By Mosenda Jacob @The CitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. France ambassador to Tanzania Frederic Clavier said that France was confident on the future of the economic relationship with Tanzania.

“Tanzania shows huge growth potential. And, we’re ready to support President John Magufuli’s industrialisation agenda,” he said. He said that 35 French companies have pointed out areas of interest to them.

“The areas include transport, construction, defence and space, utilities, logistics, energy, ICT and water management, and agriculture,” he said. Tanzania envoy to France Emmanuel Shelukindo said his office will continue to attract investors from France to come and invest in the country. He was speaking at a function to bid farewell to a delegation of French business representatives in Dar es Salaam yesterday. “Tanzania has many investment opportunities to offer. Come and invest here,” he said. (Mosenda Jacob)

During their three-day tour from April 16, 2018 to April 18,2018, the French business leaders met with senior government officials and Tanzania counterparts from various sectors and discussed on the best ways to invest and strengthen their partnership.

