Saturday, April 21, 2018

Mwakyembe condoles with Bisongo’s family

  • He died while receiving treatment at Mloganzila hospital in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam city.
By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister of Information, Arts, Culture and Sports has sent his condolences following the death of musician Kalambay Bisongo who died on Wednesday April 18.

He died while receiving treatment at Mloganzila hospital in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam city.

In a statement released on Saturday April 21 by the ministry's Information unit, he said: “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of one of our musicians,  who was also an icon of the dance music industry”.

The late Bisongo had worked with Tanzania One band  and later on joined  Wazee Sungu band,  which is under Mr Kikumbi Mpingo alias King Kiki.

“My heartfelt condolences also go to his family and the Tanzanian musicians’ organisation ‘Chamudata’, may his soul rest in peace,” said Dr Mwakyembe in a statement.

