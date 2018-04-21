DC threatens to close factories over breach of labour laws

By Kelvin Matandiko @TheCitizenTZ news@rtz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Temeke District Commissioner Felix Lyaviva has threatened to close down factories that violate labour laws.

That comes after he received 246 labour disputes in the district that has 400 factories.

Mr Lyaviva was speaking on Saturday, April 21, during the annual general meeting of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA).

“Workers complain about delayed salaries and working without contracts. Such a situation is intolerable. Personnel managers should deal with such grievances before they reach my table.”

He also told investors to pay taxes.