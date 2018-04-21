Govt to build modern NFRA warehouses in eight zones

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ministry of Agriculture plans to construct modern food storage facilities in eight zones across the country to enhance food storage and security.

The revelation was made on Saturday, April 21, by the deputy minister for Agriculture, Dr Mary Mwanjelwa, when addressing stakeholders who attended a televised ceremony to lay down the foundation stone for construction of the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) storage warehouses held in Dodoma.

“The government is in compliance with the national agricultural policy of 2003, planning to construct local food storage facilities in other regions including in Songea, Sumbawanga, Shinyanga, to mention a few,” she said.

The televised ceremony was graced by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and was attended by various other government officials, members of Parliament, religious leaders and hundreds of Dodoma residents.