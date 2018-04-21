Saturday, April 21, 2018

Dar targets administering vaccine against cervical cancer to 24,000 girls

 

By Herieth Makwetta @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 24,097 school girls of 14 years old here are expected to receive vaccine against cervical cancer.

Speaking on Saturday, April 21, Dar es Salaam’s Mother and Child vaccination coordinator Ziada Sera said the vaccine will be administered from 270 centres.

She said they distributed questionnaires to various primary and secondary schools, where they managed to reach 21,300 schoolgirls and 2,797 came from other areas.

“We have 71 centres in Ilala district, 65 in Kinondoni, 48 in Ubungo, 48 in Temeke and 19 others in Kigamboni,” she said.

For his part, vaccination coordinator from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Mr Latolis Gadau, said they would continue issuing the vaccination with the main focus being on 14-year old girls.

The Dar es Salaam Regional Chief Medical officer Dr Grace Magembe said the vaccination would be issued free of charge.

 

 

