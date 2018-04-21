Video queen to be laid to rest in Mbeya on Monday

By Nasra Abdallah @TheCItizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Socialite Agnes Gerald alias Masogange, who died on Friday, will be buried on Monday at her Mbeya home, the family confirmed yesterday.

The Citizen has also gathered things which were unknown related to the deceased’s personal life including where did she live after arriving at the city, her neighbours at Makongo Juu where she lived until her death, the number of children she raised in her life and her father’s past and recent occupation.

The popular video vixen was on Friday pronounced dead at the Mama Ngoma Hospital located in Mwenge, Dar es Salaam where she was receiving treatment on asthma and anemia complications.

Speaking to this paper in Makongo Juu, the deceased sister, Ms Flora Waya said the socialite will be buried on Monday at Utengule Village in Mbalizi District, Mbeya Region.

“The burial is slated to take place at her father’s village in Mbeya Region after the farewell procedures scheduled to take place in the city tomorrow (today),” she said.

Meanwhile, this paper has established that Masogange lived with her aunt at Magomeni. Her aunt worked as a nurse at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital.

Also, this paper has found that Masogange rented in a two-storey building alongside three other artistes — Irene Uwoya, Abdul Chande famously known as Dogo Janja and Aslay Isihaka alias Aslay.

According to the deceased’s family, her father served as the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces officer who has engaged in agriculture after retirement. “Masogange is also survived with a seven year old child,” said one of the mourners who requested for anonymity, pointing to the child.

Masogange’s death has been greeted with great shock as it has happened merely few days after the socialite, had just escaped a two years jail term after the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court had found her guilty of using narcotic drugs.

On April 6, Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri, ordered her to pay a fine of Sh1.5 million or serve a jail term of two years.

But in July, 2013, she was also among the two Tanzanians who were arrested in Johannesburg, South Africa, for carrying drugs. Her case was later dismissed.