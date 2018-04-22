Sunday, April 22, 2018

Don’t delay research findings, Health Research institute told

 

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The minister for Health, Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed has directed the Institute of Health Research to reveal their research findings soon after finalising their professional procedures.

Mr Mohamed made the statement when launching the Board of Directors of the institute at Mnazi Mmoja in Zanzibar.

He said health research was crucial for nation, thus the institute should speed-up revealing their findings in order for other authorities to takes action with a view to protecting people.

Besides, the minister congratulated the President of Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein for establishing the institute.

Mr Mohamed also explained that his ministry recognised the importance of having unique and sophisticated equipment in the institute’s laboratory and pledged to equip it fully.

He called upon the board to take a leaf from other research institutes in and outside Tanzania in order to enhance its ability.

For her part, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Health, Ms Asha Abdulla said the institute’s laboratory would be tasked to undertake researches on various human diseases and invention of new drugs derived from plants.

