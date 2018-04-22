Sunday, April 22, 2018

Tens collapse as they bid farewell to fallen video Vixens Ms Agness Gerald “Masogange”

 

In Summary

  • During the farewell ceremony the Leaders Club grounds in Dar es Salaam, the late ‘Masogange’s son stood in front of the coffin – bearing her mothers’ remains - for at least five minutes, prompting other mourners to forcefully remove him from the place.
Advertisement
By Nasra Abdallah @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tenth of mourners collapsed on Sunday, April 22, as they bade farewell to the fallen video Vixens, Ms Agness Gerald “Masogange”.

 

During the farewell ceremony the Leaders Club grounds in Dar es Salaam, the late ‘Masogange’s son stood in front of the coffin – bearing her mothers’ remains - for at least five minutes, prompting other mourners to forcefully remove him from the place.

Generally, a somber mood surrounded the grounds during the event that was attended by some of country’s top entertainers, government authorities, friends and family.

Earlier, the gathering however broke into tears during a tribute performance by singer Barnaba and poet Mrisho Mpoto.

Barnaba performed a song titled ‘Upendo wa Kweli’ by Ambwene Mwasongwe leaving mourners in uncontrolled wail.

Agnes Gerald aka Masogange who broke into the limelight in Belle9’s video was at one point featured in one of Barnaba’s song ‘Magubegube’ which was among her last videos.

Mrisho Mpoto known for his poetic prowess was another cause for mourners to shed tears following the poems that he recited in honor of the fallen socialite.

In another development,  bongo movie artiste, Majani Rammy Galizi confirmed he had love relationship with the deceased when was called off in 2017.

“We remained close friends, even the movie titled Humumu she was involved is the continuation of the relationship in the fight for life,” he said.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Diamond Platnumz and Ali Kiba ‘bury the hatchet’ at Masogange’s farewell

Bongo Flava stars, Ali Kiba and Diamond Platnumz on Sunday, April 22, shocked mourners with a

Man kills wife over failure to ‘bring’ him male kids

Police in Kigoma Region is holding a resident of Itumbiko Village in Kakonko District, Mr

  • News
    Mourners left in tears by Barnaba and Mpoto’s tribute performance for Masogange  
  • News
    Video queen to be laid to rest in Mbeya on Monday  
  • News
    After Ali Kiba’s wedding, his sister Zabibu is next in line  