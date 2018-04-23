Monday, April 23, 2018

You are special: JPM tells former PM Pinda

"You are special," President Magufuli said of Mr Pinda on Monday, April 23, 2018 during an event to open NMB Plc' capital office, the bank's Kambarage Branch, its private banking branch and a ten-storey building for PSPF in Dodoma.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma. President John Magufuli sees former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda as a wonderful person who does what he believes in.

 

President Magufuli said Mr Pinda, who was among the distinguished guests during the event, has always played a low profile since he retired from active politics in 2015.

“Here is a man who occupied the office of the Prime Minister of Tanzania but upon retiring, he plays a low profile….You will seldom hear him making ‘noises’…You have decided to come here and do what you believe in….Tanzanians will remember you for that,” said Dr Magufuli.

Since retiring from active politics, Mr Pinda – who calls himself the son of a peasant – is engaged in farming.

He is not engaged in political discussions.

Apart from Mr Pinda, other notable figures at the event included Speaker of Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama and her deputy, Mr Anthony Mavunde, Deputy Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, Deputy Bank of Tanzania Governor, Dr Bernard Kibese, and Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Mr Binilith Mahenge.

