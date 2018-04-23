Bagamoyo Port construction contract to be inked in June

By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.ntionmedia.com

Dodoma. The government will sign a contract with the developer of Mbegani Port in Bagamoyo will be signed in June, this year, the Works, Transport and Communications minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa said on Monday, April 23, 2018.

Requesting the Parliament to endorse a total of Sh4.2 trillion for the three sectors that fall under his docket for the financial year 2018/19, Prof Mbarawa said construction of Bagamoyo Port remained one of the government’s priority areas.

“Discussions between the government, the China Merchant Holdings International Limited and the Oman Investment Fund regarding some components on the contract are at an advanced stage,” he said, adding: “The discussion took long because we had to put Tanzania’s interests first during deliberations.”

The construction of Bagamoyo Port was initiated in 2013 during retired President Jakaya Kikwete’s administration.