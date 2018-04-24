Health experts set strategies to control communicable diseases

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Representatives and health experts from 14 African countries are meeting in the city to discuss how to control communicable diseases that affect the continent.

The assistant director of Epidimiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health Community, Development Gender and Children, Dr Janeth Mghamba, has said on Tuesday, April 24.

The four-day World Health Organisation (WHO) regional strengthening workshop for International Health Regulation (IHR) 2005 National Focal Points aims at supporting countries to mitigate the outbreak of communicable diseases.

“Any country can face the problem of communicable diseases, we are here to see how to support and remind each other how every country is doing in fighting epidemic of communicable diseases,” she said.

According to her, although Tanzania has reported the outbreak of cholera cases, it is doing well do ensure that its people don’t die of the disease.

She further noted that in 2016 experts from across the world conducted a research in Tanzania on communicable diseases outbreak and the research showed that the country was on the safe side against epidemic of those diseases.