A cautionary tale for Dar’s late-night motorists

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. If your car breaks down as you cruise along Tanzania’s highways at night you could be in serious danger – as one motorist found out early Wednesday.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was nearly robbed by a gang of thugs when his car broke down at Mwitemo Village in Bagamoyo.

The incident occurred at 1PM local time, according to official reports. Sources say the robbers were interrupted by oncoming traffic, and fled into the night.

Coastal Region police chief Jonathan Shanna told The Citizen via phone that officers were at the scene of the attempted crime, and that his office has launched an investigation into what actually happened.