By Seif Kabelele @seifkabele

South African hip hop artist and producer, Refiloe Maele Phoolo, popularly known as Cassper Nyovest has released a new music video for his latest hit, Ksazobalit.

The video came out early Friday (April 27) on Freedom Day - a public holiday in South Africa that commemorates the first post-apartheid elections held on a similar day in 1994.

It has since gone viral on Twitter with the hashtag #KsazobalitVideo

Nyovest might be familiar to Tanzania fans for My Heart: his collaboration with Bongo Flavour powerhouse Diamond Platnumz during season 2 of Coke Studio: South Africa.

Both artists have also been in the news recently as part of the 2018 World Cup build up, working together with 3 other African artists on the Coca Cola anthem for Russia 2018.

Most though will remember Nyovest for his 2014 mega hit Doc Shebeleza, which featured, among others, American rap legend Talib Kweli.

In his latest music video, the South Africa megastar is seen wearing a farmer’s outfit and dancing in the fields.

Later cuts see a styled up Nyovest drive around in an old tractor – to the chagrin of a more “conservative” farmer.