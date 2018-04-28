Kondoa saboteurs face JPM wrath

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTZ lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Alleged saboteurs of the Ntomoko-Kondoa Water Project now face the axe after President John Magufuli accused them of swindling more than Sh2 billion.

The project, which could have ended water woes for Kondoa residents, has not stalled for over 30 years despite being well funded.

Speaking at the televised launch of Dodoma-Babati tarmacked road in Kondoa District yesterday, President Magufuli ordered government authorities to take stern disciplinary measures against those he branded as saboteurs.

Apart from the directive, the Head of State issued a warning against lazy Tanzanians, stressing that they should not expect relief food this year because the entire country has received favourable rains.

“The Ntomoko water project has been completed since the 1980s. I hereby order the minister responsible for water, PCCB and police force to take the saboteurs to task for swindling over Sh2 billion meant for the project. This should serve as a lesson for those with a habit of misusing taxpayers’ money,” said the President.

Dr Magufuli: “The country has received sufficient rains this season, so nobody should complain about hunger Use the rains and roads to improve your wellbeing.”

He stressed that the roads, which are constructed countrywide, should motivate people to work hard and use them efficiently for their economic gains.

Dr Magufuli, however, reminded them of the need to protect all public infrastructures.

Earlier, the President disclosed that the government had released Sh107.6 billion for financing the launched road out of a total package of Sh378.42 billion funded by the Japanese International Development Agency (Jica) and African Development Bank (AfDB).

Speaking at the same occasion, minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa said the 251-kilometre road from Dodoma to Babati and Namanga via Kondoa is important in linking the Great North Road, which stretches from Cairo in Egypt to Cape Town in South Africa.

“The African Development Bank has provided a grant of Sh203.55 billion while Jica issued Sh67.61 billion for construction of this road,” said Prof Mbarawa.

According to him, the section is part of the 1,222-kilomentre Great North Road.