Mwakyembe asks for Sh33.3bn approval

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has asked the parliament to approve Sh33.3 billion budget estimates for the 2018/19 financial year.

Tabling the budget yesterday, the minister of the docket, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe said Sh15.2 billion is for salaries, Sh9.3 billion for recurrent expenditures while Sh8.7 billion is allocated for development projects.

“Sh32.7 billion would be raised by seven institutions under the ministry while the Information Services Department (Maelezo) and Sports Development are expected to raise Sh1.07 billion,” he said.

The 2018/19 budget estimates is up by almost Sh5 billion from Sh28.2 billion allocated for the 2017/18 financial year.

The minister told the parliament that, by March this year, they had received Sh18.1 billion of the total budget approved for the 2017/19 financial year, which is equal to 64 per cent. “For the next financial year, we shall continue with the key role of coordinating development of information, culture, arts and sports. These will be implemented by the institutions, which are under the ministry,” he added.

For its part, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on social services asked the government to release the remaining money for the year 2017/18 on time to enable the ministry to accomplish its development plan before shifting to the next year’s budget.

“This should be done before the end of the 2017/18 financial year,” said Mr Deogratius Ngalawa on behalf of the committee chairman, Mr Peter Serukamba.

In his speech, Dr Mwakyembe said Sh8.7 billion of the budget (about 26 per cent) would be allocated for development projects, an amount that nominated MP Abdallah Bulembo said was too little.

The 2018/19 development budget is up by Sh2.38 billion, from Sh6.3 billion set in the 2017/18 financial year.

“To be honest, this budget is not enough, we need more money to be pumped considering its importance,” he said on his contributions.

For his part, Geita Rural MP Joseph Musukuma challenged the decision by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to ban broadcasting of local music deemed as going against Tanzania’s values. He proposed that the government should start censoring foreign songs because they carry messages that are worse than those they banned.