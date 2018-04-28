Former Dar regional Commissioner Kandoro passes on

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Dar es Salaam and Mbeya Regional Commissioner Abbas Kandoro has passed on at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

This was confirmed by MNH spokesperson Aminiel Aligaesha.

Mr Kandoro died on Friday, April 27, 2018 at around 8 PM while he was receiving treatment.

He was admitted at the hospital on the same day he died. He was referred to MNH from Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma, where he was admitted earlier.

He was received at MNH at around 1 pm, confirmed Mr Aligaesha when he spoke to The Citizen via telephone on Saturday.

“He was received at the Emergency Medicine Department (EMD) on Friday and later he was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) for further treatment, but he died in the due process,” he said.

According to reports, the last prayers for the deceased will be held at Manyema mosque located in Kariakoo in the city on Saturday.

The deceased’s body is expected to transferred to his residence at Mbweni area in Dar es Salaam where mourners will have opportunity to pay final respects.