President Magufuli mourns the death of former Dar RC

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Saturday, April 28, 2018 sent his condolences message to bereaved family of former Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Abbas Kandoro, who passed away on Friday, April 27 at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was briefly admitted.

Magufuli said he was saddened by the news of Mr Kandoro’s demise, citing that the deceased’s contribution in transforming public services in the country would forever be remembered.

He said this in a statement issued and released to media outlets by the Director of Communication at the State House, Mr Gerson Msigwa on Saturday.

“My condolences to the family, friends, relatives and all who have been affected by the loss,” he said.

“He was a true patriotic leader who served his national duties in compliance with country’s Laws and regulations. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult period and I pray for God to rest his soul to eternal peace, Amen,” he added.

Mr Kandoro’s death report was confirmed by MHN spokesperson Aminiel Aligaesha on Saturday, revealing that the retired RC was brought and admitted at the hospital on Friday noon and died on same day at around 8 PM.

Prior to his retirement, the deceased had served various public offices both as regional commissioner and district commissioner in Tabora, Arusha, Mwanza and Mbeya, apart from Dar es Salaam.