Sunday, April 29, 2018

Fresh spat leaves trading in EA hanging in the balance

 

In Summary

  • Tanzania slapped a 25 per cent import duty on Kenyan companies citing the use of imported industrial sugar in the products.
Advertisement
By ConstantMunda @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Nairobi. The Tanzanian government has rejected Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) backing of locally made goods in a fresh trade spat that has seen Dar es Salaam impose barriers on confectionery products like chocolate, ice cream, biscuits and sweets.

Tanzania slapped a 25 per cent import duty on Kenyan companies citing the use of imported industrial sugar in the products.

However, KRA provided documents to prove the share of imported sugar in the Kenya-made goods was within the levels that grant the products tax-free passage to Uganda and Tanzania.

The East Africa Community (EAC) common market made up of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi allows for free movement of locally manufactured goods within the bloc.

“The denial of entry for Kenyan goods into Tanzania continues despite KRA’s intervention to clarify the matter to its Tanzanian counterpart,” Kenya Association of Manufacturers said on Thursday.

“KRA has provided detailed information with evidence that manufacturers of above affected products, import industrial sugar for tariff number 1701.99.10.”

Tanzania and Uganda revenue bodies have, however, accused the Kenyan manufacturers of tilting competition in their favour by using industrial sugar imported under a 10 per cent duty remission scheme.

The region does not produce industrial sugar.

Last week, Kenyan firms accused the two countries of using the customs taxes to restrict trade.

“Despite these and other multiple attempts, Tanzania has continued to bar Kenyan products and has additionally denied the delivery these goods under bond,” KAM said, adding that the move had forced Kenyan firms to scale down production.

“The refusal to allow entry of our products into Tanzania has impacted business negatively.”

This is not the first time certificates of origin from Kenya are being rejected in the region.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Comedian Mzee Majuto to be treated in India, Govt to foot medical bills

The government will foot medical bills for the treatment of comedian, Mr Amri Athuman - popularly

3  hours ago

Govt reacts to proposal on revising road project

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has come up with a new proposal for the

  • News
    Believers shocked Lutheran Bishop Masangwa is isolated  
  • News
    Livestock officer takes own life  
  • News
    Zanzibar assures investors  
  • News
    Aunt: How I donated kidney to save my sister’s child  