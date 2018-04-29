Aunt: How I donated kidney to save my sister’s child

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

A woman called DafrozaLimandola has narrated how she donated her kidney to save the life of her younger sister’s daughter,AshaAthuman, 28.

"I consider her my own daughter because her mother died a long time ago. I didn’t see any problem risking my life to save hers,” says Dafroza.

"I was ready to donate both of my kidneys so that my late sister’s daughter could live," she said.

Asha was among four patients that successfully underwent kidney transplant on April 18, this year, at Muhimbili National Hospital.

She was also one of the two patients that were discharged on April 27 after receiving treatment and their conditions stabilising.