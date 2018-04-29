Report: Defenders of human rights work in unfriendly environs

By Kalunde Jamal @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam.The 2017 report by the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) indicates that defenders of human rights have been working in an unfriendly environment that hampers the execution of their duties, which they view as threatening.

The report, which was unveiled during the marking of the Fifth Anniversary of THRDC that prepared it, detailed that the situation had been attributed to disregard to the law, lack of democracy, violation of human rights and ill-application of the law.

The first section of the report details that the defence of human rights, according to Tanzania’s laws is still challenging because of the absence of a specific Act to recognize defenders of human rights.