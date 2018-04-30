MPs voice concerns on delays in implementing REA projects

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai has asked the minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, to sort out the seemingly-endless challenges in power supply in Tanzania.

The Speaker made the statement during the parliamentary question-and-answer session in the august House on Monday, April 30.

He was commenting upon concerns expressed by members of the National Assembly regarding delays in the implementation of power projects under the Rural Energy Agency (REA) scheme.

"Mr Minister, there is so much concern on this, and the ministry of Energy can do nothing when its budget – which was in fact approved by this House – has not been released," he said.