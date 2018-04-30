EABC: Monetary institute is long overdue

Arusha. The East African Business Council (EABC) says the recently passed bill to establish a monetary institute for the region was long overdue.

“According to the time frame, it was meant to have been in place since 2015,” said the executive director, Ms Lilian Awinja.

The EABC was one of the stakeholders whose views were sought during the public hearings. Ms Awinja said due to the delays, implementation of the East African Monetary Institute Bill, 2018 should be fast-tracked.

“We are urging the East African Community (EAC) and the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) to expedite implementation of the Bill,” she said.

The bill, passed by Eala last week during its session held in Dodoma, is viewed as crucial and an initial step towards quest for the entry of the single currency for the EAC bloc.

It now awaits assent by the Heads of State of the six countries in the bloc namely Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan.

The goal of the bill is to provide for the establishment of the EA Monetary Institute as an institution of the community responsible for the preparatory work of the EAC Monetary Union.

In accordance with Article 23 of the Protocol on the EAC Monetary Union, the bill is expected to provide for the functions, governance and funding for the institute as well as other related matters.

The public hearings, which preceded its tabling, made salient amendments to its clauses for further relevancy.

It was further pointed out that the functions of the proposed institute could be expanded to include, among others, attainment of macro-economic convergence criteria and determination of conversion of rates and design of the single currency.

The East African Monetary Union (EAMU) Protocol was adopted and signed on November 30 in 2013 during the Heads of State Summit in Kampala.

The protocol lays groundwork for a monetary union within 10 years and allows the EAC partner states to progressively converge their currencies into a single currency in the bloc.

In the run-up to achieving a single currency, the EAC partner states aim to harmonise monetary and fiscal policies, harmonise financial, payment and settlement systems as well as financial accounting.

These will ultimately lead to establishment of the East African Central Bank.