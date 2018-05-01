Lending rates fall slightly

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Lending rates fell slightly in February, a new report has shown.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) is applying an accommodative monetary policy stance to improve liquidity in the banking industry to recover credit issuance to the private sector which contracted last year.

BoT’s monthly economic review for March indicates that the overall weighted average lending rate was 17.27 per cent in February, down from 18.31 per cent the previous month.

This is also lower than 17.8 per cent recorded during the corresponding month in 2017. The report shows that the one-year lending rate eased by 63 basis points from rates recorded in January 2018 and February 2017 to 18.01 per cent.

The decrease in lending rate is observed by the positive rate of credit that bank issue to private sectors despite the increase in nonperforming loans in the banking industry.

Annual growth of credit to the private sector remained positive at 1.3 per cent in February although lower than 2.1 per cent recorded in January and 4.2 per cent in the corresponding period in 2017.

Despite this slight increase of an average growth of two per cent the rate is still a lag which limits credit growth to the financially-starved private sector.

As borrowers get relief, depositors are facing a blow after banks reduced rates, a move that may discourage people from savings.

The overall weighted average deposit rate fell to 8.91 per cent from 9.50 per cent and 10.32 per cent in January 2018 and February 2017, respectively.