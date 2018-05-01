Workers’ Day marked amid calls for better living standards

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Workers on Tuesday May 1 marked International Workers’ Day with a call to the government to improve their standards of living.

Nationally marked in Iringa Region and graced by President John Magufuli, the May Day celebrations were characterized by demonstrations and street marches, with workers holding posters and placards with various messages.

In a live televised event, the workers referred to the recent government’s decision of merging seven social security funds into two schemes, as a chance to transform services delivery.

“Merging of the pension funds should focus on improving workers’ environment condition,” one of the posters held by workers of Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) read.

The two schemes to be formed to replace the seven pension funds, under the Public Service Social Security Fund Act, 2017 will cater for public and private sector, separately.

International Labour Day is celebrated across the world on 1st May to promote and encourage the international labour associations.