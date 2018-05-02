Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Zanzibar current account surplus narrows

Bank of Tanzania

Bank of Tanzania 

In Summary

The monthly economic outlook for March published by Bank of Tanzania (BoT) states that the current account recorded a surplus 

Advertisement
By By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Increased importation of goods and services have narrowed the Zanzibar current accounts surpluses by $18.4 million, a  Bank of Tanzania report revealed.

The monthly economic outlook for March published by Bank of Tanzania (BoT) states that the current account recorded a surplus of $32.5 million in the year ending February 2018, compared with a surplus of $50.9 million in the corresponding period in 2017.

“The narrowed current account surplus is a result of the increase in imports of both goods and services,” it stated.

The review shows that the value of imports for both goods and payments of services rose to $236.0 million during the year ending February 2018 from $160.7 million in the year ending February 2017.


advertisement

In The Headlines

New Jumia CEO keen to change shopping culture

E-commerce is growing and Jumia Tanzania’s new CEO Zadok Prescott aims at instilling an online

Woman makes brisk business in street-side eatery

Tucked away behind an army of boda boda drivers on United Nations Avenue, Nairobi, is a nameless

  • News
    Magufuli orders arrest of a Don  
  • News
    No study loans for students from wealthy families, reiterates Magufuli  
  • News
    Govt pledges to boost transport, health sectors  
  • News
    Germany foreign minister arrives tomorrow in Tanzania  