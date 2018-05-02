Germany foreign minister arrives tomorrow in Tanzania

Mr Maas, who will lead a delegation of 50 people, will arrive in the country tomorrow evening. The acting director of the department of Europe and America of the Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Jestas Nyamanga, said Mr Maas’ visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries. “His visit is also aimed at unveiling the new areas of cooperation between the two countries,” he said, adding, “Mr Maas will hold talks with his host, the Tanzania Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga.”

“On May 4, Mr Maas will lay a wreath at Askari Monument to commemorate World War I heroes,” he said. According to the schedule, Mr Maas will visit Chang’ombe Teaching Practical School, which was among the two primary schools teaching German language in the country."In the school, he will hold talks with pupils in his efforts to encourage them to excel. He will also use the opportunity to determine means of increasing the number of schools teaching the language in the country,” he said.Mr Nyamanga said on the same day, Mr Maas will travel to Arusha where he is scheduled to meet leaders of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) and the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.