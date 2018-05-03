By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratius Kamagi dkamagi@nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials have been advised to refrain from using threat or abusive language against clients.

Instead, they have to use the Authority’s public education department to build awareness among taxpayers on the importance of tax compliance.

The instructions were issued by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in Parliament on Thursday, May 3 when responding to a question by Tunduma Member of Parliament (Chadema) Frank Mwakajoka.



"Serious measures will be taken against those who would go against this directive. The government wants to maintain mutual relationships with the business community as they are crucial partners in the country’s development," he said.

