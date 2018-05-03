Committee alerts gov’t on stalled projects

By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The parliamentary standing committee on Foreign Affairs, Security and Defence has asked the government to complete the current ministerial projects before embarking on new ones.

Reading the committee’s opinion on Thursday, May 3, the vice chairman, Mr Salum Mwinyi Rehani it was imperative for the government to complete the ongoing projects.

The committee’s vice chairman gave an example of the planned construction of Fire and Rescue Forces headquarters in Dar es Salaam while government’s plan is to relocate to the capital-- Dodoma.





“The government should think of partnering with housing financier and real estate’s developers to construct houses through soft loans for police, prisons, immigration and fire and rescue officers,” he said.

The committee also asked the government to set a long term strategy to complete the projects that have been abandoned for a long time .

“We are also concerned with the way the government is releasing the approved budget, especially for ministerial development projects,” said Mr Rehani.

He added: “By February this year, the ministry received only two per cent of the development budget, which was approved by this parliament in June, last year.”

The committee has, however, asked the government to release the entire budget allocation approved for the year 2017/18 on time to enable the ministry meet its target.



