World Midwives’ Day to be marked in Morogoro

By By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. This year’s commemoration of the International Day of the Midwife is expected to be held in Morogoro Region, an official from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children said on Thursday May 3.

The ministry has collaborated with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in organising the event, to be held on Saturday May 5, said Mr Maurice Hiza from the ministry’s department that deals with the affairs of nurses and midwives.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu is expected to grace the commemorations, which will be themed "Mkunga ni Chachu ya Utoaji Huduma Bora kwa Mama na Mtoto,” loosely translated as a Midwife is the Cornerstone in Provision of Maternal and Child Healthcare.

The day is aimed at recognising midwives’ efforts in reduction of maternal and infant deaths.

"Midwives play a prominent role in making sure mothers and their babies are safe during pregnancy and at the time of delivery," said Hiza.