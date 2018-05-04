Sh2.1 trillion payment awaits regulations endorsement

By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government will soon pay arrears worth Sh2.1 trillion to pension funds once regulations that would govern the Public Service Social Security Act, 2018 are approved.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday May 4, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Ashatu Kijaji, said the regulations would be shared to stakeholders in May this year.

Dr Kijaji made the statement as she was responding to a question by Tumbe MP, Rashid Ally Abdallah who wanted to know what plans were there to pay back the outstanding debts to the pension funds.

"President John Magufuli has already approved the Public Service Social Security Act, 2018 which seeks to merge public pension funds. We are waiting to hear the stakeholder’s opinion on the regulations before moving on with further process,” she said.