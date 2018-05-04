By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has ordered police to arrest people circulating images of errors contained in primary school books via social media platforms because these were not books published by the government.

She issued the order as she was responding to a guidance requested by Special Seats Member of Parliament Martha Mlata (CCM) to the Speaker on Friday, May 4, just after the questions and answers session.

Ms Mlata showed concern over the quality of books being used in primary schools following the circulation of the images showing errors contained in them.

The images went viral beginning Thursday evening causing hot online debates with most commentators doubting the seriousness of those involved in the process of publishing textbooks.

Critics went further to question the seriousness of the government in providing quality education.

“I have seen a copy of the book, whose images are circulating online. I can assure you that it not among publications made by the government. For our part, we have already taken disciplinary measures against Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) officials who took part in the process of publishing substandard textbooks,” she said.

“Furthermore, I order the police to arrest those who are circulating images of the said books online while making claims that they were published by the government. This is a pure case of cybercrime and sedition,” she told Parliament.











