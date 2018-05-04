Friday, May 4, 2018

Case of viral textbook images with errors investigated, says IGP

IGP Sirro

In Summary

The images went viral beginning Thursday evening causing hot online debates. Ndalichako said the books were not published by the government



By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has said the police has started investigation against people, who are circulating pictures of textbooks, which contain errors on social media.

He made the statement on Friday May 4 soon after the end of parliamentary morning session, following the directives by the minister of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako.

“Yes, the directives by the minister was well received and we are on it, the file has already been opened,” said Mr Sirro.


