Dodoma. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has said they have started investigating people who post mistake-laden books on the internet.

He made the statement on Friday, May 4, soon after the end of the morning session of Parliament, following directives from the minister of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako.

“Yes, the directives by the minister were well received and we are on it. The file has already been opened for further implementation,” said Mr Sirro, who is at Parliament to attend the debate on budget estimates for the ministry of Home Affairs.