Govt Chemist official faults poor sampling

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. A manager in the office of the Chief Government Chemist in the Southern Highlands Zone has spoken about challenges in taking and keeping samples required for lab examinations.

Mr Gaspar Gerald told participants in a seminar on the supervising samples of criminal offences here that, on many occasions, procedures were not observed.

The seminar was attended by police officers, social work officials and nurses from the Southern Highlands Zone. Mr Gerald spoke about the non-observance of how samples could be collected from the scenes of incidents.

“If it is a little sample for a lab examination it will not be enough and if it is taken in a disorderly manner, intended results will not be obtained. We encounter a lot of such challenges. So, we have seen it necessary to offer training to our stakeholders on how samples could be taken so we can get intended good results of investigations.”

According to him, between January and May this year, his office sent 100 samples to Dar es Salaam for lab examinations.

This was because the Southern Highlands Zone was experiencing power cuts.

The zone used generators that could not run big plants.

Mbeya District Commissioner Paul Ntinika underscored the importance of the Chief Government Chemist office.