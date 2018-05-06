Form Six to sit for their national exam on Monday

By By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has said today May 6, in a press briefing that a total of 87,643 form six students are expected to seat for the form six national examination slated to start tomorrow, May 7.





Necta executive secretary, Dr Charles Msonde said that 77,222 are school candidates while 10,421, are private candidates for the Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE).





"We also expect at least 7,422 teachers to sit for their certificate and diploma course examination," he said.







