Mahiga to fly to Israel for three-day visit

By By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga will fly to Israel for a three-day visit on Monday, May 7 following an invitation by the Israel Prime Minister, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu.

Dr Mahiga will be the first Tanzanian foreign minister to tour Israel in an official trip.

In a statement released on Sunday, May 6, by the ministry’s communication unit, Dr Mahiga will hold talks with Mr Netanyahu and grace the official opening of the Tanzania’s Embassy in Israel.

Israel is one of the six countries where Tanzania has opened its embassies recently.

President Magufuli appointed Dr Job Masima as the first Tanzanian ambassador to Israel.

Dr Mahiga will use the opportunity not only to strengthen diplomatic relations, but also to encourage the government of Israel to support Tanzania’s industrialisation drive.

Israel is one of the world's most developed countries in various sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, water conservation, treatment, security, communication and energy.

“So through this tour, the Tanzanian industrial agenda can get a great deal of integration from Israel,” read part of the statement.

The statement said before Tanzania’s decision to open its embassy in Israel, it was represented through its embassy in Egypt and Israel's embassy in Kenya.