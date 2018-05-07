109 new investors apply for licensing: TIC

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) received 109 investment requests in the first quarter of 2018.

TIC executive director Geoffrey Mwambe today, Monday 7, told journalists: "At least 35 per cent of the requests are foreign, 3 per cent partnerships between local and foreign companies and the rest local."

He spoke of Tanzania having a good investment environment.