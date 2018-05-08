No plan for special police zone in Ngara, says Masauni

By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Ministry of Home Affairs has no plan to form a special police zone in Ngara district, Kagera region. This was revealed today, Tuesday March 8, as Home Affairs deputy minister Mr Hamad Masauni informed the Parliament that the police force would instead continue to maintain security in the district by constructing more police posts in all wards.

Mr Masauni said this in response to a question posted by Ngara MP Mr Alex Gashaza who said there has been security threats in the district since 1993. Mr Gashaza said that this is contributed by the fact that he district borders two countries Burundi and Rwanda.

Mr Masauni said, “Security in the border areas has been stabilized. That is why interaction of people in border regions has become possible".